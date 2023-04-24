Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flaunting their dancing skills; Fan say Mard sirf apni pasanadita aurat ke sath hi aisa dance kar sakta hai

Anushka Sharma shared a video on her social media where she can be seen dancing with her husband and India cricketer Virat Kohli.

Anushka shared some monday motivation for us with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. In the video, Anushka and Virat is seen dancing in the gym. Both are seen wearing casual outfits.

Anushka captioned the video, “Dance pe chance ….. skills – @iamsidkaul …@shubhworldwide”.

A fan commented on her video saying, “Mard sirf apni pasanadita aurat ke sath hi aisa dance kar sakta hai”

Another fan commented saying, “Ek aisi bandi toh har koi deserve karta hai Couple Goals “