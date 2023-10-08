scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

We both share experience of being superstar's spouse: Saira Banu to Gauri Khan

By Agency News Desk
We both share experience of being superstar's spouse: Saira Banu to Gauri Khan
Saira Banu Bday wish for Gauri Khan _ pic courtesy instagram

Veteran actress Saira Banu, who often shares intriguing stories from the past on her Instagram, took to the social media platform on Sunday to send her best wishes to producer Gauri Khan on the latter’s birthday.

Gauri is also the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

She took to the story section of her Instagram and shared an image of Gauri and wrote on the picture, “Many happy returns of the day, Gauri. We both share the remarkable experience of being a superstar’s spouse. I have closely seen you transitioning from a bubbly, effervescent young wife to an elegant, hardworking, and a trendsetting woman.”

She further mentioned, “The way you handle this precious feeling truly resonates with me. It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib. @iamsrk and you have always stood by Dilip Sahib and me in good and bad times. Sending you an abundance of love and blessings on this special day.”

Pic. Sourcesairabanu
11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Over 180 players vie for top honours at the National Tennis Championship in U-16, U-14 categories
Next article
India, the sleeping giant, wakes up and roars at the Hangzhou Asian Games
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US