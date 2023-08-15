scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFeature

B-Town extends greetings on 76th Independence Day

Celebrities extended their greetings on the 76th Independence Day, remembering the contributions of heroes who fought for our freedom.

By Agency News Desk
B-Town extends greetings on 76th Independence Day
Ayushmann Khurrana - with Indian tricolour _ pic courtesy twitter

Celebrities from Bollywood and southern film industries on Tuesday extended their greetings on the 76th Independence Day, remembering the contributions of heroes who fought for our freedom. Deepika Padukone changed her Instagram display picture to the Indian flag. Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Happy Independence Day.”

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Subhas Chandra Bose on Instagram Stories and said: “Happy Independence Day.”

Mahesh Babu said: “Celebrating the spirit of united India, today and every day! Wishing you all a happy #IndependenceDay2023!”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a Reel video with the Tricolour and wrote: “On this historic day, let’s come together and proudly wave our tricolor. Upload your selfies with our beloved Tiranga on harghartiranga.com @amritmahotsav.” He has been roped in by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate Independence Day. The initiative is aimed to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Rajkummar Rao uploaded a photo with the Indian Flag and said: “Happy Independence Day. Bharat Mata ko shat shat Naman #harghartiranga.”

Yami Gautam said: “Happy Independence Day to everyone and a big salute to our heroes who have always strived hard to protect Us!”

Shraddha Kapoor dropped a beautiful picture of herself in a white and pink coloured floral suit, and holding the Tricolour. She captioned it as : “Vande Mataram #HarGharTiranga.”

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself in a white plain kurta, matching sharara and a dupatta in the shade of the Indian flag. Along with the click she wrote: “On this Independence Day, let’s commemorate the unwavering contributions of our brave heroes and heroines who valiantly fought for our freedom. Let us salute the unbreakable determination and vigor of those who continue to safeguard our nation with unflinching strength.”

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories and wrote: “Happy Independence Day.”

Sapthami Gowda wrote: “Happy Independence Day.”

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said: “Happy Independence Day friends.”

Emraan Hashmi shared a photo of the national flag and wrote: “Happy Independence Day.”

Disha Patani shared a video of the national flag on her Instagram Stories.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Saira Banu celebrates I-day with memories of her 'Sahib' Dilip Kumar
Next article
Big B says 'eyes have been in aqua flow' after watching 'Ghoomer' twice
This May Also Interest You
News

Yo Yo Honey Singh drops new song 'Soul' for all independent women

Sports

Ashleigh Gardner, Chris Woakes named ICC Players of the Month for July

Health & Lifestyle

Undaunted by ‘Autosomal Disorder’, Mumbaikar cracks Ironman-2023 feat in Germany

Technology

Dell fined $6.5 mn for selling overpriced monitors at discounts

News

Big B says 'eyes have been in aqua flow' after watching 'Ghoomer' twice

News

Saira Banu celebrates I-day with memories of her 'Sahib' Dilip Kumar

News

Pooja Bhatt: ‘I am more fearless, shameless’ after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

News

Bickram Ghosh's 'Yeh Desh!' brings together musical luminaries under a single roof

Sports

A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none: Indian sportspersons extend wishes on 77th Independence Day

Health & Lifestyle

Dogs can sniff Covid-19 infections faster, more accurately

News

Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan!

Technology

Tech companies laid off 226,000 employees to date, 40% more than in 2022

Fashion & Lifestyle

Aaron Taylor Johnson defends relationship with wife Sam Taylor Johnson amidst criticism

News

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’

Health & Lifestyle

Over 4 mn Americans' health data stolen after MOVEit hackers hit IBM

News

Akshay Kumar after getting Indian citizenship: 'Dil aur citizenship dono Hindustani'

News

Vibha Chibber opens up on modern matriarchy, her character in 'Neerja'

Sports

Andy Murray withdraws from Cincinnati Masters due to abdominal strain

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US