Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 reasons we can’t help but love you!

Get your party hats on because it's time to celebrate the fabulous Sara Ali Khan aka our Misha on her special day!

By Pooja Tiwari
Get your party hats on because it’s time to celebrate the fabulous Sara Ali Khan aka our Misha on her special day! By stepping into her magical personalities exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. From her adorable banter with Saif Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan to her innocence in Atrangi Re as Rinku, let’s jump right in and uncover the countless reasons we can’t help but adore Sara Ali Khan!

Sara Ali Khan’s stunning transformation to a never before seen avatar

In Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan (Meesha) gave us a jaw-dropping surprise by stepping into the shoes of a paraplegic girl, on a quest for self-discovery in this classic whodunit. A role that added a dash of darkness we’ve never seen before! From the get-go, she had us in a frenzy of emotions, riding a rollercoaster that left our hearts racing and wanting for more.

She’s simply effortless

In the midst of all the suspense in Gaslight , Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen style is like a cool breeze on a hot day – refreshing and oh-so-relatable! Rocking simple yet stand out outfits, Meesha’s look is an instant connection to her innocent charm. While the plot keeps us guessing, Sara’s character shines bright, and her fashion choices make us feel like we’re right there with her. She’s not just solving mysteries, but also setting a trend we’re all eager to follow. So, let’s give it up for Sara – effortlessly relatable and fashionably fabulous!

She is everyone’s favorite

In Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan teams up with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, creating a trio that’s all fun and games, both on and off-screen! Their bond is as easy as a Sunday morning, adding an extra sprinkle of excitement to the movie’s mystery-filled plot.Sara’s (Meesha) chemistry with Vikrant (Kapil) and Chitrangada (Rukmini) is a perfect mix of intrigue and charm, making us wonder if they’re cooking up more surprises backstage.

She’s the ultimate character magician

Sara Ali Khan isn’t just a star; she’s a magical character chameleon! One moment she’s the mysterious Meesha in The Gaslight and the next moment she’s the adorable Rinku in Atrangi Re. She switches roles with such ease and flair that we can’t help but be in awe. Sara’s movies are like a box of assorted chocolates – you never know what delicious flavor you’ll get next!

Her unfiltered laugh and candid chats

Sara Ali Khan’s fun and open personality was on full display during her chat with Karan Johar alongside Janhvi Kapoor on Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee with Karan Season 7. They shared funny stories, secrets, and gave us a peek into their everyday lives. From daring adventures to talking about future partners, their chat showed off Sara’s relaxed charm and how she’s just like us off-camera. It was a fun episode that let us see a different side of Sara, making us want more of her down-to-earth vibes.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
