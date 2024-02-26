Pankaj Udhas’ and his ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai’ has perpetual significance… more on the maestro

Pankaj Udhas, the renowned Indian ghazal and playback singer, made significant contributions to Hindi cinema and Indian pop music throughout his illustrious career. He embarked on his musical journey with the release of his debut ghazal album titled “Aahat” in 1980. This marked the beginning of a prolific career that saw him record numerous hits such as “Mukarar” in 1981, “Tarrannum” in 1982, “Mehfil” in 1983, and “Aafreen” in 1986, among others.

Udhas gained widespread acclaim for his soulful rendition of ghazals, which earned him opportunities in the realm of playback singing for Hindi films. Notably, his song “Chitthi Aayee Hai” from the 1986 film “Naam” became an instant hit, catapulting him to further fame. He continued to lend his melodious voice to various Hindi film soundtracks, enriching the cinematic experience for audiences.

Beyond his contributions to cinema, Udhas’s talent transcended borders with his captivating performances in live concerts around the world. His musical prowess and emotive delivery garnered him a global fan base, solidifying his reputation as a versatile and revered singer.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to music, Pankaj Udhas was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2006.

Born in Jetpur, Gujarat, Udhas hailed from a musical family, with his brothers Nirmal Udhas and Manhar Udhas also making their mark in the world of music. Raised in a household filled with the melodies of traditional Indian instruments, Udhas developed a deep passion for music from a young age. Under the guidance of his father and renowned mentors, he honed his skills in Hindustani classical music and embarked on a journey of musical exploration.

Udhas’s journey from learning the tabla in Rajkot to mastering the intricacies of Hindustani vocal classical music in Mumbai reflects his dedication and commitment to his craft. His transition to ghazal singing marked a significant turning point in his career, leading to the release of his debut album “Aahat” and subsequent success in the realm of ghazal music.

Throughout his career, Udhas’s ghazals resonated with audiences, exploring themes of love, intoxication, and the allure of life’s experiences. His ability to evoke deep emotions through his music endeared him to listeners across generations, cementing his legacy as a maestro of ghazal singing.

Pankaj Udhas’s untimely demise on February 26, 2024, marked the end of an era in Indian music. However, his timeless melodies continue to enchant audiences, ensuring that his musical legacy lives on for generations to come.