Movie Review | ‘Auhaam’: A poignant and powerful suspense thriller

'Auhaam' is such a fine piece of cinematic art that it will easily blow your mind!

When the suspense-thriller elements of any film are presented and showcased in a very intriguing manner and when the film is capable of holding the audience’s attention till the very end, the makers cannot ask for a bigger achievement.

Directed by Ankit Hans, ‘Auhaam’ has precisely these qualities. Released in cinemas across the country on Friday, May 26, ‘Auhaam’ is such a fine piece of cinematic art that it will easily blow your mind!

With its unique storyline, brilliant direction, amazing screenplay, powerful dialogues, meaningful lyrics and a soundtrack worth listening to, ‘Auhaam’ excels in every department and together it creates an impact that makes the experience of watching the film an unforgettable one.

Shiva and Riya are a married couple. Their life is shattered when suddenly one day Riya goes missing, which leaves Shiva immensely disturbed and then his miseries begin to multiply. Nobody can offer any help about the whereabouts of Riya, so Shiva approaches the police to locate his beloved wife.

But while investigating the case, the police discover that it is not just another missing person case. It has many mysterious angles to it that need to be probed. As the investigation progresses, the police finds a number of missing links to the case that makes the case perplexing. Now, in fact, it becomes quite a daunting task for the police to crack the case.

But ‘Auhaam’ is not about how Riya suddenly vanishes one day; it is about the journey and discovery to unearth the mystery of Riya which makes the film immensely watchable.

Director Ankit Hans had shot the film in a way the audiences keeps guessing about the plot twists throughout the film. And with his brilliant directorial capabilities, Hans makes sure that audiences don’t get bored at any given point of time and they are glued to their seats till the last frame of the film is played out. The result is a truly mesmerising and unforgettable watch.

The effortless performances in the movie are top-notch and worth raving about. Hriday Singh (Shiva), Divya Malik (Riya) and Varun Suri (Inspector Yashwant) excel in their respective parts.

The casting is perfect. Child actor Janesha Suri, Pushpinder Singh, Ram Narayan Chawla, Amit Balaji and other performers have also done justice to their roles.

‘Auhaam’ is a kind of film which will surely give you goosebumps when you watch it. It is a cinematic treat that needs to be cherished and enjoyed on the big screen.

The magic of ‘Auhaam’ lingers on your mind long after you have left the theatres. That’s how powerful and impactful the film is. Don’t miss the movie at any cost. The film will shock and surprise you in equal measure.

Movie:Auhaam
Producer: Richa Gupta
Director: Ankit Hans
Cast: Hriday Singh, Divya Malik and Varun Suri
Writers: Mahesh Kumar and Hriday Singh
Screenplay, Dialogue and Lyrics: Varun Suri
Music Composer: Vijay Verma

4
CRITIC RATING

SUMMARY

