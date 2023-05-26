scorecardresearch
Movie Review | ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’: A comic caper worthy of family viewing

The film opens with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Jogi Pratap, who runs a wedding company named Shaandaar Events, and loves his life as someone who has a jugaad for everything, whether cutting corners in wedding meals, or mixing alcohol with local brands, to save money for the client and for himself.

During a wedding, Jogi meets Dimple Chaubey (Neha). She is a firecracker, she is wild, unpredictable, smokes, drinks and doesn’t miss a beat when lying. She is crashing the wedding which Jogi has organised. When she gets caught, Dimple cooks up a story and cons Jogi further into giving her some money.

Jogi lives with his four sisters, a mother and aunt. He is the only male member of the family, and he is constantly on the receiving end of never-ending demands. Jogi is sensitive, caring and loving, but has a tough life.

Now, one of Jogi’s new clients is the Chaubey family. While decorating their house Jogi discovers the girl who tricked him, Dimple. She is rich and getting married, although she doesn’t want to, as her would-be groom Lallu (Mimoh) is boring and a simpleton, and she doesn’t love him.

There is an instant connection between Jogi and Dimple. Now, Dimple urges Jogi to crash her wedding. Jogi agrees instantly and starts conspiring to break the wedding in the most hilarious ways.

Jogi starts feeding wrong ideas to Lallu and his family, urging them to ask for dowry, and he creating accidents, but nothing works. Eventually Jogi and his employee kidnap Dimple to break the wedding. He uses the local Chaudhary Gang’s style of kidnapping and makes everyone believe that an actual gang has kidnapped Dimple.

Dimple starts living with Jogi and his family, and finds she is happiest with them and Jogi. The wedding is called off, but Dimple’s family discovers that Jogi is behind the kidnapping, so they force Jogi to get married to Dimple.

Jogi, who doesn’t want to get married to anyone, starts planning to crash his own wedding, but to make matters worse, Dimple is actually kidnapped by the Chaudhary Gang and the entire thing turns into a riot of errors. What happens next is not just hilarious but heartwarming as well.

The film is a comic-caper with incredible situations that are made hilarious with seasoned performances by Nawaz and Neha.

Nawazuddin has done an incredible job. His character shifts from a cutthroat business owner to someone who is helpless in front of his family, to a person who is willing to do anything to save his neck — it is multi-layered and nuanced,

Neha as Dimple, the desi girl gone wild, has owned the role and doesn’t miss a beat. She is vulnerable, but creates one chaos after another.

Zarina Wahab as Jogi’s mother is a revelation. She sheds her entire agony aunt routine and creates this small-town cool mom avatar, which is brilliant.

Sanjay Mishra as Chacha Chaudhary, the leader of the Chaudhary gang, has a limited screen time, but he shines as always.

The film is a complete family entrainer with no foul language and nothing vulgar. It is a must-watch, especially given the fact that the market is flooded with dark and dingy serial killer and murder movies and series.

Here’s a comic caper worthy of family viewing.

Movie Name: Jogira Sara Ra Ra
Director: Kushan Nandy
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mahaakshay (‘Mimoh’) Chakraborty, Zarina Wahab, Suman Patel, Ananya Thakur, Aanshi Pal and Manisha Gupta

4.5
CRITIC RATING
