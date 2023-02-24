scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Kartik Aaryan looked back at his film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' on its fifth anniversary. The actor shared a sweet throwback on the occasion.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, whose latest film ‘Shehzada’ released on February 17, has looked back at his film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ on its fifth anniversary. The actor shared a sweet throwback on the occasion.

Taking to his social media, Kartik on Thursday shared the climax scene of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and further added a glimpse of the extremely popular friendship song, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ from the film, marking its five years.

As he re-lived the memories of the film, he wrote in the caption: “5 years ago, this day turned into Friendship’s Day. And Sonu became an inseparable part of our lives. Thank you Sonu ko apne dil se lagaane ke liye #5YearsOfSonuKeTituKiSweety.”

Meanwhile, ‘Shehzada’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is the official remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Ankur Rathee and Sunny Hinduja.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s next untitled film.

