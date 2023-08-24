scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

69th National Film Awards: Alia, Kriti share Best Actress, Allu Arjun feted with Best Actor

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS)  Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have won the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards for their performances in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’ respectively. Tollywood star Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor honour for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. 

With 280 films across 28 languages were in competition for various awards, the event was held by the jury at the National Media Centre here.

Released in 2022, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn. The film is about Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01’ is a Telugu-language action drama film directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The first installment in the Pushpa film series, the film depicts the rise of a coolie Pushpa Raj in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh state.

The comedy-drama ‘Mimi’ is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, it stars Kriti, who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

–IANS

dc/sha

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fitness of K.L Rahul under the limelight as India begin conditioning camp of six days in Bengaluru: Report
Next article
Despite WC heart break, Praggnanandhaa keeps India’s world title hopes alive
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Despite WC heart break, Praggnanandhaa keeps India’s world title hopes alive

Sports

Fitness of K.L Rahul under the limelight as India begin conditioning camp of six days in Bengaluru: Report

Technology

Alternate financing can capitalise on $500 bn SME credit opportunity in India

News

69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' feted with Best Hindi Film honour

News

Goldie Sohel's latest single 'Ghumakkad' is a heartfelt tribute to dogs

News

Anupam Kher opens up on his look in 'The Freelancer': Got varied reactions

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting to Carlsen in final

News

TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie

News

Seema Deo, who shone in 'Anand', passes away at 81 (Ld)

News

Rashmeet Kaur says collaboration process behind 'Cherie Coco' was cultural journey

Technology

20 CEOs at Indian startups quit this year amid regulatory concerns, funding winter

News

Neeti Mohan recalls her audition days: Missing song beats doesn't mean you are not a good singer

News

Zendaya reveals why she’s keeping her romance with Tom Holland

Sports

UWW suspends Wrestling Federation of India for delaying elections: Reports

Sports

Chess World Cup: Magnus Carlsen draws first blood against R Praggnandhaa in tie-breaker

Technology

Google doubles down on ads transparency, data access as new EU law kicks in

News

Nishant Dahiya started 2-hour Urdu diction lessons on next day of signing 'Akelli'

News

Dino James pays 'pawfect' tribute to his late dog on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US