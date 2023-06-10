scorecardresearch
Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has tunes of pure love

The makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have dropped a new song titled 'Aaj Ke Baad' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure love.

By Agency News Desk
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani - Aaj Ke Baad - Satyaprem Ki Katha _ pic courtesy yt

The makers of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ have dropped a new song titled ‘Aaj Ke Baad’ featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is about pure love. The song has been shot at the iconic Baroda Palace and the visuals in the song appear larger than life. Beautifully sung by Manan Bhardwaj and Tulsi Kumar, the music and the soulful lyrics of ‘Aaj Ke Baad’ are given by Manan Bhardwaj.

With its heart-touching romantic melody, the song gives a peek into Kartik and Kiara’s crackling chemistry.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theatres on June 29.

