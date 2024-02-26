HomeBollywoodNews

Aamir wears 'mostly laapataa' tee as he promotes 'Laapataa Ladies' in Pune

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Superstar and producer Aamir Khan is on his way to Pune to promote his upcoming film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ but with a unique spin.

The actor was spotted wearing a T-shirt, which had “mostly laapataa” written on it as he was spotted at the airport while on his way to Pune.

The T-shirt caption resonates with Aamir’s personality as he surprised everyone with his appearance.

Aamir usually keeps himself away from public appearances.

The actor is currently shooting for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ and also simultaneously working on the production aspects for the highly anticipated ‘Lahore 1947’.

‘Laapataa Ladies’, which is based in rural India, is about two young brides who get lost on a train and the pursuit of people who find themselves in a series of confusion on the go. It stars Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Nitanshi Goel.

