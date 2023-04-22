scorecardresearch
Aayush Sharma gets legal notice for using the title ‘Ruslaan’

By Agency News Desk
Aayush Sharma in Katyayan Shivpuri's RUSLAAN first look

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and producer K K Radhamohan have been served a legal notice for using the title ‘Ruslaan’ for their upcoming movie. The notice claims that a movie with the same title was released in 2009 and that the use of the title ‘Ruslaan’ for the upcoming movie could have legal consequences.

Rajveer Sharma, who played the lead role in the 2009 movie ‘Ruslan’, has sent the notice through his advocate Rudra Vikram Singh. The notice also demands that Sharma and Radhamohan refrain from using any dialogues or stories from the original movie.

The trailer for Aayush Sharma’s movie starring Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra was released on April 21. According to sources, the movie is set to be released in theaters soon.

The 2009 movie ‘Ruslan’ also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role.

The legal notice has created a hurdle for the release of the upcoming movie, and the producers are yet to respond to the notice.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Actor Sudhanshu Pandey: Outsiders are not really welcomed the way they should be
Decisive match for Barca and Atletico Madrid in La Liga
