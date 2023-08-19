scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Why Abhishek Bachchan would have probably not done the film (Ghoomer)

Ghoomer co-stars Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan shared their candid experiences of being on set together.

By Editorial Desk
Why Abhishek Bachchan would have probably not done the film (Ghoomer)
Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan in R Balki's Ghoomer _ pic courtesy yt

Ghoomer co-stars Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on the IMDb exclusive segment “Ask Each Other Anything,” where they shared their candid experiences of being on set together.

Let’s find out what they revealed.

Saiyami Kher on Bachchan’s uncanny resemblance to director R Balki in the movie, “Your first day as Paddy, I almost felt like I was seeing Balki sir again because he was the inspiration behind the look. It felt very homely watching the two of you together.”

Kher reveals to Bachchan that her first day on set was overwhelming because of him, “I remember the day because you were talking to your father, Mr Amitabh Bachchan, and he very graciously and kindly spoke to me and wished me luck. Therefore I got even more nervous.”

On his first impression of Kher, Bachchan said, “I was very eager to see you as Anina because I was going to see you with one arm for the first time. We were shooting portions in my house in Panchgani, so I was very keen to see how the prosthetic arm would look. I was keen to see whether your movement would be stiff or seamless. When you walked on, it was bang on!”

Kher, on her most challenging moment in Ghoomer, “This film has taken everything out of me – physically and emotionally. The most challenging shot is in the trailer. The first time I was in front of the camera and in front of an acting institution Shabana Azmi. Shabana maasi has seen me since I was young, so I was very nervous to share the screen with her. But besides that factor, there is a crucial point in the film where I realised I lost my arm. Pitch-wise, I had no idea where I wanted to go, but Balki sir’s hand and direction helped.”

Talking about his most challenging day on set, Bachchan said, “My most challenging day on set was my first day when we shot in Pune. When I come to you in the net. If I was asked to do that scene again, I’d probably not do the film. It was a highly emotional scene, which took a lot out of me.”

3
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Arsene Wenger to visit India in October to launch FIFA-AIFF academy, informs AIFF
Next article
Australia’s Usman Khawaja aiming to tick three boxes for continuing to play Test cricket
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Australia’s Usman Khawaja aiming to tick three boxes for continuing to play Test cricket

Sports

Arsene Wenger to visit India in October to launch FIFA-AIFF academy, informs AIFF

News

Britney Spears furiously refuses to part with her dogs amid ongoing divorce battle

Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot duo to engage next generation of cricket fans

News

Mona Singh shares BTS pics of her character Bulbul on 'Made In Heaven 2' set

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City in quarters with dominant win over Indian Navy

Technology

Microsoft lists Ottawa Food Bank as tourist destination, says 'human', not AI error

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna says ‘It’s great to be alive’

News

Aparshakti Khurana shares glimpse of new music single ‘Midnight Jam’

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Pressure mounts on Mohd Sporting, Jamshedpur if NorthEast United win (preview)

Technology

Google will delete accounts that remain inactive for 2 years from Dec 1

Sports

Archery World Cup: Grand double for India, bag men's and women's team compound gold medals

Health & Lifestyle

New rapid blood test to detect 18 infectious, inflammatory diseases in kids

News

Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'

News

Mohit Malik on 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' launch: 'The jitters never change'

Sports

To get ourselves so close to winning after our position 10 overs in is a credit to our spirit: Barry McCarthy

Technology

ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study

News

Debutants Rajveer Deol, Paloma's love story 'Dono' set for Oct 5 release

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US