Why Abhishek Bachchan would have probably not done the film (Ghoomer)

Ghoomer co-stars Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on the IMDb exclusive segment “Ask Each Other Anything,” where they shared their candid experiences of being on set together.

Let’s find out what they revealed.

Saiyami Kher on Bachchan’s uncanny resemblance to director R Balki in the movie, “Your first day as Paddy, I almost felt like I was seeing Balki sir again because he was the inspiration behind the look. It felt very homely watching the two of you together.”

Kher reveals to Bachchan that her first day on set was overwhelming because of him, “I remember the day because you were talking to your father, Mr Amitabh Bachchan, and he very graciously and kindly spoke to me and wished me luck. Therefore I got even more nervous.”

On his first impression of Kher, Bachchan said, “I was very eager to see you as Anina because I was going to see you with one arm for the first time. We were shooting portions in my house in Panchgani, so I was very keen to see how the prosthetic arm would look. I was keen to see whether your movement would be stiff or seamless. When you walked on, it was bang on!”

Kher, on her most challenging moment in Ghoomer, “This film has taken everything out of me – physically and emotionally. The most challenging shot is in the trailer. The first time I was in front of the camera and in front of an acting institution Shabana Azmi. Shabana maasi has seen me since I was young, so I was very nervous to share the screen with her. But besides that factor, there is a crucial point in the film where I realised I lost my arm. Pitch-wise, I had no idea where I wanted to go, but Balki sir’s hand and direction helped.”

Talking about his most challenging day on set, Bachchan said, “My most challenging day on set was my first day when we shot in Pune. When I come to you in the net. If I was asked to do that scene again, I’d probably not do the film. It was a highly emotional scene, which took a lot out of me.”