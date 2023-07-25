When Abish Mathew roasted actress Taapsee Pannu

Stand-up comedian and chat show host Abish Mathew recently roasted actress Taapsee Pannu on his Instagram Story. Taapsee is inviting people in her social circle for a roast session ahead of her birthday on August 1. The actress recently took to the Instagram Stories and invited her close friends to roast her on her online platform.

Calling Abish, the ‘roast king’, Taapsee, who has been on the comic’s chat show ‘Son of Abish’ shares a good camaraderie with Abish and said that he already knows a lot about her which sets a good premise for a roast session.

Responding to the same, Abish took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a video of himself thanking Taapsee.

“Thank you so much, Taapsee. Thank you for inviting me, and of course we know so much about you. For instance, I know that you can’t wink. Everytime you try, both eyes shut and both eyes shut is the best way to watch anything you do on screen,” he said.

Taapsee shared this primer of a roast on her Instagram Story appreciating the comic.

Taapsee first appeared on ‘Son of Abish’ in 2017 ahead of the release of her film ‘Naam Shabana’ which was a spin-off of the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Baby’.

The actress appeared on the chat show along with another comic artiste Zakir Khan.

The second time she appeared on the show along with choreographer Shakti Mohan, back in 2019.

She recently appeared on the show for the third time with ‘Mirzapur’ actress Shriya Pilgaonkar and stand-up artiste Sapan Verma.

Over the years Taapsee and Abish have cultivated a strong friendship with the latter even being spotted during a match in the Premier Badminton League cheering for Pune 7 Aces owned by Taapsee.