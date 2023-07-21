scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala reveals she flipped a coin to decide her career

Sobhita Dhulipala has made a quirky revelation about how she chose her career path after her class 12 examination on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has made a quirky revelation about how she chose her career path after her class 12 examination on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Dhulipala, who will be seen in the show along with the cast of web-series ‘Night Manager Season 2’, shared, “It’s true that I had tossed a coin before coming to Mumbai. The choice was between Mumbai and Bangalore for my bachelor’s degree. I had a strong desire to live in a big city, as I had spent my years of schooling in Vizag.”

“Convincing my parents was the first hurdle, and then I had to decide which city I wanted to go to. And fortune shined when luck decided Mumbai for me and here I am,” she added.

Kapil will host Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita, Tillotama Shome, and Ravi Behl in a ‘fun-tastic’ episode that will be the culmination of this season of the show.

The season finale of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will air this weekend on Sony.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung Wallet adds support for student IDs
Next article
PKL Season 10: PKL has changed the life of kabaddi players, says Manjeet Chillar
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PKL Season 10: PKL has changed the life of kabaddi players, says Manjeet Chillar

Technology

Samsung Wallet adds support for student IDs

News

Kim Kardashian goes all out creep mode in new teaser of 'American Horror Story' Season 12

Technology

Acer unveils new gaming laptop with sleek body in India

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ian Healy, Trent Copeland criticise Australia’s tactics on day two’s play

News

Taapsee Pannu unveils her NFT platform, says it’ll separate the faceless trollers from the true fans

News

When Margot Robbie scared her babysitter by faking own death

Technology

Tesla recalls nearly 16K Model S, Model X vehicles over seat belt issue

Sports

UTT Season 4: Holders Chennai Lions face a stern test against Goa Challengers (Preview)

News

Arjun Rampal becomes father for the fourth time, welcomes second baby boy with Gabriella Demetriades

News

Edward Maya: Have given 'Love Stereo Again' a whole new dimension

Technology

Omega-3 fatty acids may boost your lung health: Study

Technology

Motorola razr 40 ultra heats up foldable race with striking features

News

Amitabh Bachchan on ‘Kalki 2989 AD’ at SDCC: Was unaware of how significant this was, my son enlightened me

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia face anxious wait as Starc injured in 4th Test against England

News

Neeti Mohan on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Can't wait to shape musical careers of raw talents

News

Ben Affleck gets help from stranger after his car broke down amid heat wave

News

Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured at IFFM 2023 with the Disruptor Award

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US