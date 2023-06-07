scorecardresearch
Actress Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with hotelier Ashesh L. Sajnani

Sonnalli Seygall tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner Ashesh L. Sajnani on Wednesday.

By Agency News Desk
‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner Ashesh L. Sajnani on Wednesday. The couple had an intimate Gurudwara wedding ceremony in Mumbai and were surrounded by their family and loved ones.

The two were in a relationship for the last six years. Ashesh is a hotelier and restaurateur by profession. They had a traditional roka ceremony amongst their families in May.

For her wedding ceremony, Sonnalli wore a Manish Malhotra saree and Ashesh opted for an off white sherwani by Kunal Rawal with a turban matching the colour of her bride’s outfit.

Talking about the new phase of her life, Sonnalli said: “Ashesh and I were very sure about this one thing that we wanted, a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us and hence, we chose to have our wedding in a Gurudwara. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”

The actress made her bridal entry on the song she had always envisioned and much to her delight, it is a part of Pakki Gurbani. The theme of the wedding was kept in the tones of pink and green.

