Adipurush dialogues to be revamped

In respect of public opinion, team Adipurush revamps dialogues for a unifying film experience.

By Editorial Desk
Om Raut | Adipurush

‘Adipurush’ is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues, valuing the input of the public and the audience.

The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon And Sunny Singh With 'Adipurush' Director Om Raut
This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed, and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large, read a press note.

