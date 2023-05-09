scorecardresearch
‘Adipurush’ Trailer Drops, Fans Brace for an Epic Blockbuster

The world's most highly anticipated film, 'Adipurush,' has finally unveiled its trailer, leaving fans in absolute awe and eagerly awaiting its arrival on June 16, globally.

By Editorial Desk
राम् राम् जय राजा राम् ।
राम् राम् जय सीता राम् ।

The world’s most highly anticipated film, ‘Adipurush,’ has finally unveiled its trailer, leaving fans in absolute awe and eagerly awaiting its arrival on June 16, globally. This epic saga, starring Pan-India Star Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, directed by the visionary Om Raut and produced by the prolific Bhushan Kumar, promises to take viewers on a journey of a lifetime.

To match the grandeur and magnificence of the film, the celebration of this momentous occasion spanned two consecutive days. The trailer was first screened exclusively for the adoring fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai that was graced by the presence of the star cast, director, and producer. What’s more, the trailer was released in a staggering 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration.

The ‘Adipurush’ trailer is a feast for the senses, showcasing stunning visuals, breathtaking sequences, and a stellar cast of actors who bring their A-game to the table. Indeed being a visual spectacle, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen. The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story.

With its top-notch visual effects, colossal scale, gripping plot, and stellar performances, the trailer provides a tantalising glimpse into the world of ‘Adipurush.’

Hindi: https://bit.ly/AdipurushTrailer-Hindi
Telugu: https://bit.ly/AdipurushTrailer-Telugu
Tamil: https://bit.ly/AdipurushTrailer-Tamil
Kannada: https://bit.ly/AdipurushTrailer-Kannada
Malayalam: https://bit.ly/AdipurushTrailer-Malayalam

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies.
