Adipurush’s audio clip of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ sparks excitement, fans demand multilingual versions

Om Raut directed and Bhushan Kumar produced Adipurush has already become a topic of discussion on social media!

By Glamsham Brand Desk
Om Raut directed and Bhushan Kumar produced Adipurush has already become a topic of discussion on social media! The posters as well as the music from Adipurush being quite loved and getting all the attention for the right reasons.

The 60 seconder Jai Shree Ram audio that was launched along with Shri Bajrang Bali’s poster has been receiving a lot of adulation from audiences through comments and lauds across platforms.

Garnering massive response to an extent that fans are now demanding the team for the song’s various versions in different languages. The enthusiasm surrounding the song is a clear indication that Manoj Muntashir’s divine lyrics and Ajay – Atul’s grand composition has touched the souls of the diverse fan base.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

