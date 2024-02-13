Aditya Dhar on being a producer: It makes you more solution-oriented

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Known so far for helming ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, Aditya Dhar has ventured into new territory as a producer with ‘Article 370’, and he says the project has shaped him both as a filmmaker and a human being, providing him with a deeper understanding of the process of making films that is often missed when viewed from the director’s lens.

The political drama starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani is said to be inspired by actions that led to the abrogation of Article 370, which granted a special constitutional status to Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking about the difference between being a director and a producer, Dhar said: “I believe that when you are a director, you are always looking for ideas and suggestions from your team. A great director is someone who has a great team.

“But as a producer, I am one of those people who is a part of the team that gives suggestions. I am not seeking those suggestions, but giving them. It kind of changes your role and makes you way more solution-oriented. You also understand how you can make things easy for your director. That was one main objective I had as producer.”

Elaborating on the subject, Dhar added, “As a director, you seek guidance; as a producer, you guide. It is all about giving your team the best you can with whatever constraints you have. You have their back. The difference is that a director drives the project, but a producer supports it.”

The ‘Article 370’ trailer offers glimpses of how the abrogation was achieved as seen through the actions of an intelligence operative and a PMO official.

Notably, in December 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation, which was approved by Parliament on August 5, 2019.

Directed by the National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated for release on February 23.

–IANS

sp/srb