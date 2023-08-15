scorecardresearch
Adivi Sesh shares childhood memories of I-Day: India was only in heart

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Sesh recalled his childhood memories of Independence Day, and how he celebrated it in California, US, saying they had their own way of reflecting upon what India meant.

Born in Hyderabad, Adivi was raised in Berkeley, California, US.

Talking about his childhood memory of Independence Day, the 38-year-old actor told IANS: “My childhood was filled with Independence Day celebrations in California. Growing up, August 15 was a way for us to connect with our roots. We’d have ‘melas’. As children, we’d do dance performances (I even won a couple), and we had our own way of reflecting upon what India meant.”

“It felt even more special because in America at the time, we weren’t surrounded by anything Indian. India was only in the heart,” he said.

Adivi said: “India is forever my motherland that I’m trying to connect with.”

“In fact, it is this very question that drove me to address concepts like ‘What does it mean to be a soldier?’ in ‘MAJOR’. I’ve often wondered. Is India in its borders? In its religions? In its villages? What is the real ‘India?’ ? I realised that India is an emotion,” he said.

Adivi starred as lead in the 2022 biographical action drama film ‘Major’ directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, with the story and screenplay by Adivi Sesh.

The film focused on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was killed in action in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

It also starred Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma, and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles.

The actor also said he is quite motivated by the historical figures.

In a memorable speech, John F Kennedy once asked, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country”. I find that quote fascinating and I’ve often tried to apply that concept to my days.

Adivi, who also starred in ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, said he is part of many programmes and initiatives that address issues like animal welfare, water scarcity, plastic pollution etc. in the country. “However, our country is so vast, so diverse that No matter what we do, it never feels enough,” he added.

He was last seen in the 2022 Telugu crime thriller ‘HIT: The Second Case’, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

The flick also starred Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rao Ramesh. The plot revolves around Krishna Dev (Sesh) solving a serial murder case in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, he next has ‘Goodachari 2’.

