After 'Jubile', Vikramaditya Motwane to helm 'Indi(r)a's Emergency', 'Black Warrant' adaptation

Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to helm two more projects, and both fall in the category of long-format content pieces.

After 'Jubile', Vikramaditya Motwane to helm 'Indi(r)a's Emergency', 'Black Warrant' adaptation

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who delivered the stellar ‘Jubilee’ earlier this year and is known for films like ‘Udaan’ and ‘Lootera’, is all set to helm two more projects, and both fall in the category of long-format content pieces.

The first project is a three-part docu-series titled ‘Indi(r)a’s Emergency’.

It will tell the story of one of the darkest chapters of India’s post-independence history – The Emergency which was imposed by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution because of prevailing “internal disturbance”, the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975 and ended on March 21, 1977.

The docu-series will be narrated by Swanand Kirkire, and will feature a combination of archival footage and animation, bringing to life events that shook a nation.

Vikram has joined forces with Applause Entertainment for both the projects.

Talking about the same, Motwane said: “I am thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment for these two ambitious projects. Both ‘Black Warrant’ and ‘Indi(r)a’s Emergency’ delve into significant chapters of Indian history, presenting unique narratives. Collaborating with a team that shares the same passion for storytelling and pushing creative boundaries is an incredible opportunity.”

The second series is an adaptation of the book ‘Black Warrant – Confessions of a Tihar Jailer’ authored by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. Offering a glimpse into the mystery and enigma surrounding Tihar, India’s largest and most infamous prison and the inmates incarcerated there, this gritty drama is told through the eyes of a young Jailer.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, said in a statement: “At Applause Entertainment, our vision has always been to disrupt storytelling and create compelling narratives that captivate audiences. Joining hands with the brilliant Vikramaditya Motwane and Andolan Films allows us to push boundaries and embark on a journey of retelling contemporary Indian history for modern audiences.”

