After Rashmika and Katrina, now Kajol’s deepfake video goes viral

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) The issue of deepfakes is really surging as artificial intelligence advances. After actresses Rashmika Mandana and Katrina Kaif, now Kajol has fallen prey to the deepfake controversy as an Internet influencer has morphed the ‘K3G’ actress’ face on herself.

Although the original clip was shared in June this year by influencer Rosie Breen on TikTok as part of the ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend, it resurfaced recently, sparking concerns over the use of AI.

The video in question shows Breen’s face being replaced with that of Kajol. The clip showed the ‘My Name Is Khan’ actress changing clothes on camera. The original video was of Rosie, and Kajol’s face had been morphed into the video. For a split second, the manipulated video features the face of the original woman.

In Rashmika Mandanna’s case, the deepfake video showed a woman, dressed in black, entering a lift. Her face was morphed and edited in a way that it resembled the actor.

In Katrina Kaif’s case, a digitally altered image of the actress from her recently released film ‘Tiger 3’ showed the actress engaging in a fight with a stuntwoman clad in a towel, the edited version showed her wearing a low-cut white top and a matching bottom instead of the towel.

–IANS

aa/arm