Aishwarya Rai says Nandini from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ is very special to her

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2', recently opened up on playing Nandini in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

By Agency News Desk
Aishwarya Rai says Nandini from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' is very special to her

During a media event organised for ‘PS: 2’, Aishwarya, who was seen touching director Mani Ratnam’s feet out of respect, was asked about her special connection with the name Nandini as it’s her character’s name in ‘PS: 2’ as well.

Talking about the same, the actress told the media, “What a coincidence. It’s amazing na? Even Nandini in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ was very very memorable. She ruled over people’s heart and I’m so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me”.

In ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya’ starred with Salman Khan as his love interest who gets married to another man under familial pressure. The other man, essayed by Ajay Devgn soon learns about Nandini’s lost love and they set out to search for Salman’s character of Sameer.

She further mentioned, “That was Sanjay Bhansali ji and today for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. That’s just tremendously a blessing, to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touch the lives of so many women out there. There’s a relatability and I am very, very grateful”.

‘PS: 2’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 28.

