Akshay gives funny spin to 'Kya hua tera wada' with pals on Friendship Day

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS)  Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar took Friendship Day celebration a notch higher on August 6 by giving a funny spin to the iconic song ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ with his close friends. 

In the video, he and his friends are seen getting silly as they dance to the track from the 1977 film ‘Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin’ with his buddies. They gave a funny spin by using household items such as a plant, mop and a yoga ball.

He captioned it: “Dosto ke sath masti karne ka koi mukabala nahi. No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me 🙂 May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #FriendshipDay.”

On the work front, Akshay, who was last seen on screen ‘Selffiee’ with Emraan Hashmi, will next be seen in ‘OMG 2’, where his character is inspired by Lord Shiva.

The film, directed by Amit Rai, also stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. It will be released in theatres on August 11.

The satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 hit film ‘OMG- Oh My God!’ The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl. Dr Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie. The cinematography of the movie is done by Amalendu Chaudhary.

It follows the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva; a simple man, a loving father and a caring husband. One day his son, Vivek, is blamed for immoral conduct and thrown out of school. Upon confrontation, Kanti realises that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance.

Grief-struck and unable to handle the crisis, Kanti decides to leave the town with his family, until… he has a divine intervention that steers him towards truth. Kanti then decides to take on everyone responsible by dragging them to court.

