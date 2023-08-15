scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar after getting Indian citizenship: 'Dil aur citizenship dono Hindustani'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Independence Day, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he has got his Indian citizenship. 

Taking to social media, Akshay shared a photo of his hand holding the official documents of Indian citizenship. The picture shows a red coloured folder with ‘Government of India Ministry of Home Affairs, Certificate of Citizenship’ printed on it.

He also gives a sneak-peek into the certificate which shows his name as – Akshay Hariom Bhatia, his father’s and mother’s names. It also has his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna’s name on it. The place of birth is mentioned Delhi, and the previous nationality is Canadian.

The certificate read: “This is to certify that the person whose particulars are given below has been registered as a citizen of India under the provision of section 5(1) (g) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.”

Akshay captioned the post as: “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!”

During or after the 2011 Canadian federal election, the Conservation government there granted Canadian citizenship to Akshay. The actor had received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. In a 2010 interview with the Economist, he claimed he had “dual citizenship”. In December 2019, he had stated that he has applied for an Indian passport and plans to give up his Canadian citizenship.

The news took the internet by storm, and fans are showering love on Akshay’s announcement. They wrote: “Bro showed Indian Citizenship”, “Sabki Bolti Band ab”, “Bold aur capital mein INDIAN likhenge abse,” “Congratulations Akki Sir Aap hindustan ke dilo mein dhadakte hain, ye kagaz toh sirf mohar hain, hindustani aap pehle se hii hain. Jai Hind,” “Congratulations akshay ji !! Finally aapne haters ki bolti Band kardi…”, “Finally.. .. What a Surprise AK Happy Independence day.”

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in ‘OMG 2’. He has an impressive line up of work including – ‘The Great Indian Rescue’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and an untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Vibha Chibber opens up on modern matriarchy, her character in 'Neerja'
