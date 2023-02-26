scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar reveals his first flight experience

The 55-year-old Akshay Kumar walked down memory lane and recalled his first journey on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi during his childhood days.

By News Bureau

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar walked down memory lane and recalled his first journey on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi during his childhood days. The 55-year-old action star of Bollywood, often referred to as Khiladi Kumar, recalling his first flight, said: “I was probably 10 or 11 years old when I took my first flight. For some important work, I was asked to travel to Bombay from Delhi and so, my dad sent me with an air hostess saying that she will take me on the flight.”

Akshay remembered how he thought that the bus taking passengers toward the flight would fly.

“I was told I am going on an airbus and hence when I got onto the bus that takes passengers towards the flight at the airport, I remember holding onto my small bag tightly as I thought the bus would actually fly, but of course, I didn’t know anything at that time. It was a funny incident, but it’s always good to try new things and have new experiences,” he said.

He had also hosted ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and launched a reality show ‘Dare 2 Dance’. After having obtained a black belt in Taekwondo in India, he studied martial arts in Bangkok, Thailand.

Akshay is known for his movies such as ‘Khiladi’, ‘Jaanwar’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Ajnabee’, ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘Padman’, ‘Airlift’, among others.

He graced ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a celebrity guest.

Shah Rukh Khan says he misses director Kundan Shah everyday
Google layoffs not based on performance: Sacked Indian employee
