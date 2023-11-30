scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt’s tough look with subtle makeup has raised the excitement level with facial wound and wrist on the sets of Jigra

Alia Bhatt is currently busy in the shooting for her upcoming Vasan Bala directorial titled 'Jigra.'

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt's tough look with subtle makeup has raised the excitement level with facial wound and wrist on the sets of Jigra _pic courtesy news agency
Alia Bhatt's tough look with subtle makeup has raised the excitement level with facial wound and wrist on the sets of Jigra _pic courtesy news agency

Alia Bhatt is currently busy in the shooting for her upcoming Vasan Bala directorial titled ‘Jigra.’ Now, pictures from the sets have emerged on social media wherein the actress could be seen dressed in a chic ensemble, comprising a white shirt and black trousers.

What grabbed everyone’s attention was her injured look, consisting of a prominent facial wound and a wrist adorned with a bandage. Alia’s tough look with subtle makeup has raised the excitement level among fans.

 Along with it, she penned a note that read ‘From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day…exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.

JIGRA – in cinemas on 27th September 2024.’

0
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
I didn’t even dream like this, says Arteta after Arsenal beat Lens 6-0
Next article
BAFTA Breakthrough: Actor Shardul Bharadwaj, writer Abhay Koranne of ‘Rocket Boys’ participate from India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US