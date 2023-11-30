Alia Bhatt’s tough look with subtle makeup has raised the excitement level with facial wound and wrist on the sets of Jigra

Alia Bhatt is currently busy in the shooting for her upcoming Vasan Bala directorial titled ‘Jigra.’ Now, pictures from the sets have emerged on social media wherein the actress could be seen dressed in a chic ensemble, comprising a white shirt and black trousers.

What grabbed everyone’s attention was her injured look, consisting of a prominent facial wound and a wrist adorned with a bandage. Alia’s tough look with subtle makeup has raised the excitement level among fans.

Along with it, she penned a note that read ‘From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day…exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.

JIGRA – in cinemas on 27th September 2024.’