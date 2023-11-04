Amit Dhawan shines bright in ‘Fukrey 3’

Amit Dhawan’s career trajectory has been a journey of unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of his dreams. With a breakthrough role as the antagonist in Fukrey 3, this versatile actor has finally received the recognition he deserves. His portrayal of tanker mafia Dhingra in the film has not only showcased his acting prowess but has also left a lasting impact on the audience.

Amit Dhawan’s roots in Hissar, Haryana, reflect his humble beginnings, but he has always aspired to make a mark in the world of cinema. He firmly believes that the years he spent preparing for the right opportunity were not a struggle but a valuable learning period. Amit Dhawan stated that Last 22 years have been the learning phase of my life. All these years have helped me to prepare myself to do justice with the character which I am playing now. The patience and hard work of all these years have really paid off with such role and appreciation. Dhawan further added the makers are showing faith in me and I will do my best in whatever roles will be offered to me in the future.

Dhawan’s journey in the entertainment industry began with a deep passion for theatre, which he cultivated during his high school years. His dedication to drama led him to pursue a master’s degree in dramatic arts in Chandigarh. In 2001, he took a bold step by moving to Mumbai, the city of dreams. While he made appearances in various television episodes, his primary goal was to work in films, rather than opting for daily soap operas. His filmography includes small yet significant roles in movies such as The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), My Brother…Nikhil (2005), Dabangg (2011), and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

Amit Dhawan’s journey also involved juggling a regular job with his acting pursuits, a testament to the challenges of life in Mumbai. While he possessed unwavering self-confidence and rigorous training as an actor, he recognized the importance of gaining the trust of filmmakers. Over the years, he faced setbacks, including being part of a significant film with an A-list actor, only to have his entire track edited out.

However, the tide turned in Dhawan’s favour when director Mrighdeep Lamba saw his potential and believed in his talent. His creative abilities also extended to writing and directing a short film titled Mawaad in 2016, showcasing his versatility.

With Fukrey 3 making waves at the box office, Amit Dhawan’s role as tanker mafia Dhingra has garnered widespread acclaim. His compelling portrayal has significantly contributed to the film’s success, and the audience has taken note of his outstanding performance. As he wraps up shooting for Honey Trehan’s untitled film with Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, it is clear that Amit Dhawan’s time has finally arrived, and he is poised to make a mark in the world of cinema.