Amitabh Bachchan demands action against morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna

Amitabh Bachchan has demanded a legal action over a reported morphed video of his ‘Goodbye’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has demanded a legal action over a reported morphed video of his ‘Goodbye’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Reportedly, a short objectionable video of the actress went viral in the social media.

In response to post on X by a user highlighting the alleged misuse of the video, the ‘Piku’ star said: “Yes this is a strong case.”

“There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel,” a user named Abhishek wrote on the microblogging site.

Along with the post, he also shared the “actual” video as claimed by him.

Meanwhile, on the work front Big B is currently seen as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’. He next has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Butterfly’ and ‘Thalaivar 170’ in the pipeline.

While, Rashmika has ‘Animal’, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in her kitty.

