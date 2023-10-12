scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ‘reason to survive and work’

Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 81 on Wednesday, thanked his fans for all the "blessings" and said that that is his reason to "survive and work".

By Agency News Desk
Big B took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures of him greeting his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family (EF), outside his home in Jalsa here. One image shows the cine icon wearing a garland.

Thanking his fans, he wrote: “When the overwhelm is overwhelming, it is the most difficult task to express those sentiments ..”

Big B added: “The blessings from all are my reason to survive and work .. and may I ever be worthy of these blessings.”

On the eve of his birthday, Amitabh surprised his fans at midnight as he came outside his home to meet them.

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in ‘Ganapath’ starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. He also has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Thalaivar 170’ with Rajanikanth.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
