Anil Kapoor takes oxygen therapy, Anupam Kher quips ‘chand pe ja rahe ho’

Anil Kapoor has now turned to oxygen therapy for keeping himself fit.

Ditching gyms, actor Anil Kapoor has now turned to oxygen therapy for keeping himself fit.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a clip of Anil inside an hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. It shows Anil inside the chamber with an oxygen mask on.

Anil shows thumbs-up sign and waved as Anupam recorded him. Sharing the video, Anupam captioned the post in Hindi: “Aare Kapoor saab! Aapne bataya nahi aap chand pe ja rahe ho? Unless this machine has something to do with your jawani ka raaz @AnilKapoor.”

This is not the first times Anil has done something for fitness. He had earlier shared his workout video in which he was seen shirtless at -110 degree Celsius.

On the work front, Anupam is gearing up for the release of ‘IB 71’ starring Vidyut Jammwal. He also has ‘The Vaccine War’, ‘Emergency’, ‘The Signature’ and ‘Metro In Dino’.

Anil is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller film ‘Fighter’ in which he will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming gangster drama film ‘Animal’.

