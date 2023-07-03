scorecardresearch
Animal is Ready to Rise & Roar in cinemas on 1st December this year

Get ready to unleash the beast as the lethal duo, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor arrive with Animal on December 1st, 2023

The highly anticipated film ‘Animal,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, will now hit the silver screen on December 1st, 2023! This revised release date comes with a promise of the best quality cinematic grandeur with richer content.

Known for his exceptional storytelling skills, the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, expressed his commitment to delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience, both visually and audibly. Through his social media post, he shared his passion for ‘Animal’ and his eagerness to present an enhanced version of the film with equally impactful and powerful songs in all the five languages. This additional time will allow the team to further refine and fine-tune the content, ensuring that every aspect of the film meets the highest standards of excellence. This classic saga is produced by ace producer Bhushan Kumar and starring in this cinematic masterpiece are the stellar ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. The film is geared for December 1st release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

