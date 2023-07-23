scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anupam Kher meets Mohan Agashe, talks about friendship that has stood test of time

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently reunited with his friend and 'Rang De Basanti' co-actor Mohan Agashe as he met the latter at his office. 

By Agency News Desk
Anupam Kher meets Mohan Agashe
Anupam Kher and Mohan Agashe

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is known for countless films like ‘Tezaab’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, and several others, recently reunited with his friend and ‘Rang De Basanti’ co-actor Mohan Agashe as he met the latter at his office. 

Anupam shared a video of their interaction and casual meet on his Twitter. He wrote in the caption: “My friend Dr. #MohanAgashe is a thespian in the real sense of the word. It will be my honour to be the chief guest at the event where he will be bestowed upon with one of the highest awards in arts and entertainment #PunyaBhushan in Pune! His knowledge and humility is infectious and highly inspirational. Looking forward to the ceremony tomorrow! Jai Ho.”

The video starts off with Anupam saying: “So I’m with one of my inspirations and one of my very good friends. We don’t meet very often. Mohan, we should meet often. I came to meet him and I’m going to honour him. Usually, the person who honours the others is supposed to be more knowledgeable but, this is the first time I’m going to honour a person who is more knowledgeable, much more knowledgeable (than me) about life, books and theatre. I’m so happy to meet you, Mohan and I feel honoured by honouring your work.”

Mohan then says in the video: “You know we have something in common. When you started your career, you were young but you essayed the role of an elderly man in ‘Saaransh’. That gave you recognition. Same thing happened to me.”

He was referring to his role in the play ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’.

“I played the role of a 65 year-old man while I was 25 year-old at that time. I have been essaying older characters since a young age, so people feel that I must be 100 years old.”

To this, Anupam says: “No, in fact, it’s opposite. Since you have been playing old characters since a young age people can’t recognise when you get old. Surprisingly, I have been getting roles for the last 10 years. I did a film called ‘Astu – So Be It’ which is about Alzheimer’s disease. If you haven’t seen the film please do, you got to see it.”

Anupam then says: “I did a film on Alzheimer’s disease called ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara’.”

Mohan continues in the video. “Then you should see my series which released recently, ‘Do Gubbare’. It’s an inter-generational series.”

Anupam said: “I saw his play ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’ in the late 1970s in Kamani auditorium. I was in final year of drama school and I was mesmerised with Jabbar sahab’s direction and your energy gave me goosebumps. So it is such an amazing feeling to be with him and this is a very casual conversation we are having but this needs to reach the world. He is such a humble person. Thank you so much for giving so much to the world.”

The two actors played accomplices in state enabled corruption in the 2006 film ‘Rang De Basanti’ where Mohan essayed the role of Defence Minister responsible for the death of R. Madhavan’s character of a fighter pilot.

Anupam, who played Siddharth’s father in the film, was complicit in the crime with Mohan.

Over the years, ‘Rang De Basanti’ which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role, has gained a cult following and was also instrumental in shaking up the conscience of the nation in the Jessica Lal murder case.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report
Next article
Shubhangi Atre wants her kids to cultivate their individuality
This May Also Interest You
News

Cher announces business venture away from music industry

Sports

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag happy with third title of season, want to continue with the momentum

News

Cillian Murphy says his sex scenes with Florence Pugh in 'Oppenheimer' are 'perfect'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Men’s Trap Team wins silver on penultimate day of Junior World Championships

Health & Lifestyle

Parents' psychiatric diagnosis rises risk of premature birth: Study

News

Voice actors raise strong concerns about overuse of artificial intelligence at Comic Con

News

Shubhangi Atre wants her kids to cultivate their individuality

Technology

Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report

News

Devdutt Pattanaik questions Oppenheimer’s understanding of Gita

Sports

Ashes 2023: Cruel if England don't get the opportunity to win Test, says Michael Atherton

Review

Movie Review | Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan masterfully conveys Oppenheimer’s triumph & tragedy

News

Drake calls out fan who threw vape at him during New York gig

Technology

Android 14 may soon bring SMS via satellite feature

News

Children deserve parents' undivided attention, says Yogesh Tripathi

Sports

India will have to aim for quick wickets on Day Four to wrap West Indies innings quickly, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands edge debutant Portugal 1-0 in Group E clash

Sports

Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

Feature

Gender compliant movies: Dream on

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US