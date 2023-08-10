scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anurag Kashyap on 'Gangs of Wasseypur': I have never seen such stupid gangsters

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is currently gearing up for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) premiere of his upcoming directorial ‘Kennedy’, has shared the reason behind making his cult-classic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

While, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is his most unanimously loved film, the director has often said that the film has changed his life but not for good because people now watch all his films with the imprint of ‘GoW’ on their minds, something that Kashyap considers a disadvantage and an injustice to his films that have come after ‘GoW’.

The director recently spoke with IANS about the film which was released in two parts, back in 2012.

Anurag, who started his career with ‘Satya’ (he shared the screenwriting credits with Saurabh Shukla), said that he always tried to make something which is radically different from his past works.

He told IANS: “My reason for making ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was that I had never seen such stupid gangsters. They have been fighting for over three generations and still couldn’t make peace with each other and couldn’t figure out why they were lusting after revenge. I found humour in that, I stuck to it and ran along with it.”

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is known to be a landmark in indie cinema of India as it introduced many talents, almost all of whom have gone to become influential names in Hindi cinema including Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Cannes return ‘Masaan’ and the recently release ‘Made in Heaven 2’, who served as the chief assistant director to Kashyap on ‘GoW’.

Anurag further mentioned, “These people might call themselves gangsters and hold the power but from outside if you look at it through a birds’ eye view, they are a bunch of really stupid people, and I found it very funny that they call themselves gangsters. The film works primarily because it’s funny in the context of a gangster film.”

–IANS

aa/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax
Next article
Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
This May Also Interest You
News

Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Sports

West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax

Sports

Mark Coles steps down as head coach of Pakistan women’s cricket team

News

David Harbour already looking beyond 'Stranger Things' after end of Season 5

Sports

Exclusion of sports quota candidates for not securing 75% in Class 12 exam discriminatory: SC

News

Alia says her 'Heart of Stone' character is reflection of her roots

Health & Lifestyle

Goa BJP MLA suggests to invent ‘test strip’ to check formalin in fish

News

Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

Sports

Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today

News

Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt: Didn't like Abhishek's 'wildcard' remark

News

Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

News

Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, move to the top of Group E

Technology

Indian startup workers get average salary hike of 8 to 12% in 2022-23: Report

Sports

Hockey India announces special coaching camp for sub-junior teams; appoints Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as chief coaches (Ld)

News

Akshay Kumar releases new clip of his character ahead of 'OMG 2' release

Technology

Amazon says digitised 62 lakh MSMEs, created over 13 lakh jobs in India to date

Technology

Ola Electric registers whopping Rs 784cr loss in FY22

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US