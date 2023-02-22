scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anushka designs her mehindi for the upcoming wedding in 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ actress Anushka Merchande is having all fun while shooting for the upcoming wedding in the show and she is cautious about her look, attire, make-up, and jewellery. She decided to apply real henna on her hand instead of using stick-on mehendi.

She said that although it is an on-screen marriage she wants to make it memorable for the audience and herself as well.

Anushka shared: “Even the simplest wedding ceremony is incomplete without mehendi, and when I got to know about the upcoming wedding sequence, I thought why not put henna by myself. My passion for art has always been evident, whether it’s drawing, sketching, or painting, and during the wedding sequence, I discovered a newfound love for mehendi designs.”

The actress is known for working in TV shows and movies including ‘Bombay Begums’, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki’, and ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’.

She added about designing her mehindi and expressed her happiness as everyone on the sets appreciated her design and creativity.

“Originally, I was just doing this as a fun activity on the set, but soon I became interested in it and designed the mehendi. My design got a lot of appreciation, and it made me really happy. I know the wedding is not a real one, but the entire feeling of becoming a bride itself is giving me butterflies,” she concluded.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
For debutante Kaveri Seth, 'Gulmohar' was a masterclass in acting
Next article
Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group
This May Also Interest You
News

Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images

News

Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images

News

Will Smith makes fun of Oscars slapgate in new video

Sports

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

News

For debutante Kaveri Seth, 'Gulmohar' was a masterclass in acting

News

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court

News

Shriya Saran is elated to work with Chinni Prakash for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Sports

Ex-Australia skipper Aaron Finch joins Legends League Cricket Masters

News

Acclaimed danseuse, Mohiniyattam exponent Dr. Kanak Rele passes away in Mumbai

Sports

Tributes pour in for Sania Mirza after she draws curtain on her glorious career

Lyrics

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Show Me The Thumka Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

News

Alia Bhatt calls out publication for invading privacy

News

Rani Mukerji pours her heart out on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra

News

Ivory case against actor Mohanlal: Kerala HC orders review of state's plea

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Don't know what Ashton Agar's future is as a Test player, says Mark Taylor

News

Season 3 of 'Aashiqana' comes along with the challenges of a 'new-born' twist

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Mentality held key for South Africa's match-winner Wolvaardt

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India have pushed us significantly in last few years, says Beth Mooney

News

Ranveer Singh discusses 'Air', VFX of the film with Ben Affleck

Sports

'He hasn't done any crime': Harbhajan Singh lends support to underfire KL Rahul

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US