Anvesha shares lessons she learnt from Pankaj, Akshay: 'It is crucial to be kind, humble'

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Anvesha Vij, who was recently seen in the drama ‘OMG 2’, has shared valuable insights gained from her experience working alongside stalwarts Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar.

Anvesha played the role of Pankaj’s onscreen daughter Damyanti in the movie. The flick is a spiritual sequel to ‘OMG – Oh My God!’, which was released in 2012. Directed by Amit Rai, the movie talks about sex education in Indian schools.

The film also stars Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

Opening up on the valuable lessons she learned from her co-actors Pankaj and Akshay, Anvesha expressed: “I’ve learned something important from Pankaj Sir and Akshay Sir. It doesn’t matter how great of an actor you become; being a good human comes first. It’s really crucial to be kind and humble.”

“And these two are not only good actors, they’re also excellent co-actors. When you work in a team, you have to take care of everyone, to move forward together. This is something I’ll always remember and want to do in my life. I’ve also noticed how positive they are on set. They’re happy and truly love their work. I feel the same way. So, I want to be like them – positive, enjoying what I do and loving what I’m passionate about,” she added.

Hailing from Delhi, Anvesha gained recognition as Nikki Kapoor in Prime Video’s ‘Crash Course’.

‘OMG 2’ follows the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj), a devout follower of Lord Shiva, who confronts hardship when his son is falsely accused and expelled from school. Unveiling a web of deceit, Kanti sets out on a truth-seeking journey guided by divine intervention. Empowered by his revelation, he pursues justice, determined to confront the responsible parties in a dramatic courtroom face-off.

