scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Apurva Asrani says it’s a’massive win’ for Priyanka Chopra Jonas that she didn’t end up like Sushant Singh Rajput

Apurva Asrani said that is a massive win that the Indian actress didn't end up like late actors Sushant Singh Rajput or Parveen Babi.

By News Bureau
Apurva Asrani says it's a'massive win' for Priyanka Chopra Jonas that she didn't end up like Sushant Singh Rajput
Apurva Asrani says it's a'massive win' for Priyanka Chopra Jonas that she didn't end up like Sushant Singh Rajput

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about being “pushed to a corner” in Bollywood in a podcast, National Award-winning film editor and writer Apurva Asrani said that is a massive win that the Indian actress didn’t end up like late actors Sushant Singh Rajput or Parveen Babi.

Apurva took to Twitter, where he shared an article about Priyanka talking about why she moved to Hollywood.

He tweeted: “Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists.”

“They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn’t end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput.”

In the podcast, Priyanka said: “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

She also spoke about facing colourism in the Hindi film industry and revealed that she regrets being a part of fairness creams advertisements.

Previous article
Nia Sharma turns judge for special episode of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
Next article
Parineeti Chopra blushes as asked about dating Raghav Chadha
This May Also Interest You
News

Agastya Nanda gives a flying kiss to Suhana Khan

Sports

Coach Dennerby names India squad for Women's Olympic Qualifier Round 1

Health & Lifestyle

E.V.K.S. Elangovan shifted to general ward, to be discharged soon

Sports

ICC T20I player rankings: Rashid Khan regains top spot among bowlers

Sports

Mumbai Indians have given me opportunity to showcase myself in different avatar: Rohit Sharma

Sports

WSF, HFDC empower para-athletes to soar beyond limits under Project Wings initiative

News

Shah Rukh Khan vs Virat Kohli Fan war over on Twitter takes an ugly turn; Fans trend #KohlifansownSRK

News

Dipika Chikhlia recreates the look of Sita from 'Ramayan'

News

Kangana Ranaut says she never succumbed to vanity

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets trolled after calling 'RRR' Tamil film

Technology

Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic acquired by Lifelong Group consortium

Technology

Motorola announces new affordable phone with 6.5-inch display in India

Technology

IT firm Vee Technologies appoints top executive as it bumps up hiring

Technology

LU to host Indian Science Congress in 2024

Technology

Space scientists reveal 70 times brightest gamma-ray burst

Technology

Hackers can remotely hack into Tesla's infotainment system: Report

Technology

SK hynix not sure whether to apply for US Chips Act funding: CEO

Sports

Delhi Capitals to sign Abhishek Porel as Pant's replacement for IPL 2023: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US