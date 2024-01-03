Arbaaz khan unfollows malaika arora on instagram

Arbaaz Khan recently got married to Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding. Days after his second marriage, it came to everyone’s light that Arbaaz unfollowed his ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017.