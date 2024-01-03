Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Arbaaz Khan Unfollows Malaika Arora On Instagram

Arbaaz Khan unfollowed his ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram.

By Pooja Tiwari
Arbaaz Khan Unfollows Malaika Arora On Instagram
Arbaaz Khan recently got married to Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding. Days after his second marriage, it came to everyone’s light that Arbaaz unfollowed his ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram.

Arbaaz Khan who was previously married to Malaika Arora has unfollowed her on Instagram post his second marriage with Sshura Khan. In his following list, the actress cannot be found. But, Malaika’s following list still shows the name of Arbaaz. The time when he unfollowed Malaika is still unknown.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017.

More in Entertainment

