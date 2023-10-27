Arijit Singh, Ranbir Kapoor explore a different shade of love in ‘Satranga’

Giving audiences and music aficionados another reason to be buzzing with excitement after the popularity of ‘Hua Main’, Animal’s latest music offering titled ‘Satranga’ is all set to showcase a whole new shade of the human emotion. The soulful track is a hard-hitting narrative of the complexities and differences that arise after marriage.

Sung by the most celebrated romantic voice of this generation Arijit Singh, ‘Satranga’ delves deep into the strains and differences that can test the bond of a couple played by the talented Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The track also marks yet another collaboration between Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, who boast of a proven track record of delivering chart-toppers.

Composed by Shreyas Puranik and penned by duo Siddharth and Garima, ‘Satranga Re’ doesn’t shy away from exploring the more complex aspects of love. The track mirrors Animal’s central theme of revealing different facets of the human personality and provides a glimpse into the film’s engaging and thought-provoking narrative that goes beyond the conventional boundaries of mainstream cinema.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and a talented ensemble , ‘Animal’ is a crime drama that promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride by delving into various facets of human emotions.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. Animal releases on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.