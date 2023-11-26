Arjun Rampal receives birthday wishes from girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal is celebrating his 51st birthday on Sunday, and he is doing it rather quietly. Celebrating his special day, the actor’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades gave her warm wishes to the actor.

Taking to her social media she wrote: “Happy birthday baby, there really is no one like you, keep surprising us and yourself.”

For the celebrations, Gabriella uploaded an Instagram Reel containing various videos of him on her Instagram handle. The video showcased happy moments from Arjun’s personal and professional life, exploring a whole other side of his persona.

In the clip, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor can be seen playing with his son, going on long bike trips, grooving to dance tracks, and also shooting for his projects, all the while with ‘Daddy Cool’ providing the BGM.

Responding to the post, Arjun wrote: “Thank you my love, you bring out the best in me.”

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for a while now. They met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months.

In 2023, they welcomed baby boy. Before that, the ‘Don’ actor also had two other daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Last seen in the Telugu film ‘Bhagvanth Kesari’ in which he made his South debut, he will next be seen in the film ‘Crakk’, alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi.

–IANS

anv/dan