Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra’s ‘baraat’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are leading the ‘baraat’ of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who is set to tie the knot with actress Parineeti Chopra. In the video, we can see boats full of baraatis dancing to the dhol beats. The first boat shows band baaja, another boat has top leaders of AAP – Kejriwal, Mann, and Sanjay Singh. The boat is secured with personnels, and is covered with curtains.

Earlier, a video features Raghav taking a swanky boat ride with his family from Leela Palace to Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. The boat was all covered with curtains.

When he reached the destination, his look was covered with umbrellas by his security as camera persons kept making their videos. Raghav will leave with his baaraat to marry Parineeti at The Leela Palace.

Family members, friends and politicians such as Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza have reached Udaipur to take part in the wedding.

The pheras are scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm and the reception will be held in the evening after the vidaai.

There were many restrictions and much security for their wedding. Cameras had been taped to avoid leaks from the celebrations, however, the video from sangeet managed its way out.

The wedding themed as “Divine Promises: A pearl white Indian wedding” will be held at Leela Palace. Raghav’s ‘Sehrabandi’ took place in Taj Lake Palace at 1 p.m on Sunday. Then ‘Baraat’- The Royal Procession started moving from Taj Lake Palace. The reception gala, which has a theme of ‘A night of Amore’ will happen in Leela Palace Courtyard, at 8.30 p.m.

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.