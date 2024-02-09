Ashmit Patel reveals what he did during 'self-imposed hiatus'

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Ashmit Patel, who is making his return to acting with the streaming series ‘State v/s Ahuja’, has shared what he was doing during his “self-imposed hiatus”. The actor shared that he was busy with music production and his gigs as a DJ during the time of his hiatus.

The actor essays the lead role in the series which narrates the tale of Bollywood superstar Ansh Ahuja facing rape accusations by his maid.

The series has been directed by Tarun Chopra. As the plot thickens, viewers are drawn into a riveting world of suspense, investigation, and courtroom drama, where unexpected revelations keep them hooked.

Talking about the same, Ashmit Patel, who plays the role of Ansh, said: “I’m thrilled not only to return to the screen after a brief break (during which time I’ve been working on my music production and doing my DJ gigs) with such an intriguing concept. ‘State v/s Ahuja’ delves into complex themes and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The character of Ansh offers a depth and complexity that immediately intrigued me.”

The show also stars Jaswinder Gardner, Anurekha Bhagat, Sarika Singh, Swapnil Ralkar, Apeksha Verma, Drishti Patil, Manish Jaitley, Arjun Krishna, Vicky Baidyanath, and Harsh Gautam.

The actor further mentioned: “As an actor, I’m always drawn to roles that push boundaries and provoke thought. ‘State v/s Ahuja’ offered me exactly that opportunity. It allowed me to challenge myself in new ways. When I read the script and the character details, it felt like the perfect project to break my self-imposed hiatus, and without a second thought, I went for it. Now that the series is streaming on Watcho, I can’t wait for viewers to experience this suspenseful story with me.”

Produced by Suresh Thomas under the banners of Crescendo Films and Amicable Crew, ‘State v/s Ahuja’ is available to stream on Watcho.

