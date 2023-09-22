Ashutosh Gowariker to create epic film, ‘Shankar’ based on Adi Shankaracharya

Yesterday, amidst the grandeur of the unveiling of the monumental ‘Statue of Oneness’ in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh – an awe-inspiring 108-foot statue paying tribute to the legendary Indian Vedic scholar, philosopher and teacher, Adi Shankaracharya – the Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas proudly announced its collaborative effort with Ashutosh Gowariker to bring the life and wisdom of Adi Shankaracharya to the screen.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the “time is absolutely right to explore the profound impact of Adi Shankaracharya’s teachings, his intellectual prowess, and his tireless efforts to unify the diverse strands of Sanatan Dharma. And I am extremely happy that we are collaborating with the filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for the same.”

In reference to the project, Ashutosh Gowariker shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Adi Shankaracharya was a remarkable figure in Indian history, and his teachings continue to resonate with people around the world. I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to illuminate his life and wisdom on the cinematic canvas in collaboration with Nyas and Ekatma Dham.”



Director Ashutosh Gowariker, renowned for his spectacular films such as “Lagaan”, “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Panipat,” is embarking on an exciting new cinematic journey.



Titled “Shankar,” the forthcoming film promises to be a mesmerizing journey through the annals of time, providing audiences with a unique insight into the life of one of India’s most profound philosophical luminaries.

Through meticulous research and a commitment to historical accuracy, Ashutosh Gowariker aims to create a cinematic rendition that will entertain, educate as well as inspire audiences.