Atul Kasbekar shares throwback pic featuring young Shah Rukh Khan from ad shoot

A picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from “many moons ago” has been shared by photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar, which he says was from an ad shoot. Kasbekar took to Instagram, where he shared the old picture. It has Shah Rukh Khan sitting in the middle. It also has late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, Kasbekar and many others looking into the camera lens and smiling.

It seems the picture was taken around the time when Shah Rukh was working on or had the release of ‘Yes Boss’ in 1997 as Kasbekar had the song ‘Chand Taare’ from the film playing in the background.

Kasbekar wrote: “Post some ad shoot with SRK and @pradeepsarkar at my studio many moons ago The late Pradeep-da was an art director in those days with Contract Advtg in Delhi and we did loads of print work together.”

He added: “Also in frame the brilliant makeup artist @michelletung5, production designer Chetana Prabhu, my then asst and a superb photographer now in his own right @jatinkampani Cannot for the life of me recall which brand it was for PS: sorry for the fuzzy image, was sent to me copied of a print (remember those?”

Kasbekar is recognised for his Kingfisher Calendar shoots. He is a Bollywood film producer through partnership in Ellipsis Entertainment and has produced films such as ‘Neerja’, ‘Tumhari Sulu’, ‘Why Cheat India’ and ‘Looop Lapeta’.