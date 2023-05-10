scorecardresearch
'Auhaam' trailer presents a gripping cop thriller

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming thriller movie ‘Auhaam’ was unveiled recently. It revolves around the lives of a couple Shiva and Riya who run away from the house to get married, they now have a happily married life with a daughter, Shreya.

One day Riya goes missing and in a desperate attempt to search for his missing wife Shiva reaches out to Yashwant, an extremely smart cop. What follows is a series of events that open layers to a mystery unimaginable by the characters.

The film stars Varun Suri, Hriday Singh, and Divya Malik and has been directed by Ankit Hans with script written by Mukul Verma.

The film has been produced by Richa Gupta who has served as an advisory member in the CBFC, Delhi. She left the finance field to follow her passion in the creative domain. With a National award in Kathak and an experience in producing musicals she has tried her hand in films this time.

The film will release on May 26 and will be distributed Pan India by UFO Moviez.

–IANS

aa/pgh

