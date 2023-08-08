scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana calls 'Dream Girl 2' laugh riot: Never a dull moment on set

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all geared up for the release of ‘Dream Girl 2’, called it a ‘laugh riot’, saying there was never a dull moment on the set of the movie. 

It was a challenging role for Ayushmann considering he constantly had to switch between the two roles of Karam and Pooja, while all along ensuring the punches and comic timing hit the right note.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast including — Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann said: “Our director, Raaj Shandilya, who is also one of the most talented directors of comedy, has managed to get this eclectic bunch of fantastic actors under one roof, and kudos to him for this casting coup.”

“Our producer Ekta Kapoor had the vision that she wanted to create a disruptive comedy like no other and I couldn’t be happier to have creatively collaborated with one of the best minds in the business in ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Dream Girl 2’. Together, I think we have created a comedy like no other,” he said.

The ‘Dream Girl’ franchise film is very different from Ayushmann’s staple genre of films. He called the entire shoot schedule a joy ride.

Ayushmann said: “There was never a dull moment on set. It was a laugh riot, and I think this will get translated on screen when people will watch ‘Dream Girl 2’ in theatres. I want people to laugh their hearts out when they watch our film.”

The 38-year-old actor said he is fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the best comic geniuses of the country like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in ‘Dream Girl 2’.

“To me, we have the best exponents of the comedy genre in our film, the best of the best talents who have excelled in humour in cinema. This is one of the biggest USP’s of ‘Dream Girl 2’ because it promises a super entertaining film to the audiences,” he added.

The comedy drama will be released on August 25.

Agency News Desk
