Ayushmann Khurrana to perform at IIFA 2023

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was most recently seen in ‘An Action Hero’, is set to perform at the IIFA Awards this year in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA, is returning for its 23rd edition on May 26 and 27 and will see the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance with deserving artistes being honoured for their work in Hindi cinema for last year.

IIFA is the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

For its 22nd edition, the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Shershaah’ was conferred with the honour of Best Film with the event hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

Mendilibar looking for biggest success of his career as Sevilla face Juventus in Europa League
