Badshah: 'At home, no one cares about who I am'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Indian Hip-hop icon and rapper Badshah says he’s quite a “simpleton” in real life and people at home keep the reality check in place as no one cares about who he is.

Talking about how he is in real life, Badshah told IANS: “In reality, I am just the opposite and quite the simpleton. I’m not bothered about materialism or possessions. In fact at home, everyone keeps the reality check in place, no one cares about who I am. It keeps me grounded!”

How does he perceive the role he has played as a multihyphenate in hip-hop’s evolution, Badshah said: “Hip hop is a culture that extends beyond the art form and you need to build a foundation that allows the community to grow.”

“When you look at icons like Jay-Z, Diddy, Beyonce, Rihanna and 50 Cent, those guys are geniuses who just kept getting better at their hustler ethos. They made something out of nothing.”

“That business streak has been in me since I was a child. In school, I was selling comic books and in college, I was selling land.”

Badshah has his own idols in the genre of hip-hop too. “Jay Z, Eminem, Drake, Kayne West,” he said.

Badshah, who is known for songs like ‘Jugnu’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and several others, has released his new single titled, ‘Gone Girl’.

With the song, the rapper revisits the essence of his quintessential old school commercial soundscape.

‘Gone Girl’ is laced with a lively tune, thumping beats, pop-forward vocals, and an infectious energy.

The music video of the song has been directed by Manish Shunty, and features upcoming South Indian actress Sakshi Vaidya, whose alluring on-screen presence ignites the screen. The evocative artwork, created by visual artist Farooq Got Art, showcases a badass woman adorned in traditional jewels.

Agency News Desk
