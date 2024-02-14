‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ new teaser shows the cry of a mother who loses her family

The makers of the upcoming political-thriller film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ unveiled the second teaser from the film Wednesday. The teaser shows the emotional cry of a mother, who is ready to take revenge for her family against the brutality of Naxals.

The teaser showcases the feeling of a mother and her pain of losing her family. The hard-hitting dialogues in the teaser coupled with the BGM build up the tension and raise the excitement to witness the real story on the big screens.

The teaser promises a compelling return of ‘The Kerala Story’ team in the form of producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen.

The film will be released on March 15, in cinemas worldwide.